Shaq’s Mom on Beef With Warriors’ JaVale McGee: “I encouraged him to just let it go”

NBA on TNT analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer, Shaquille had a well documented feud earlier in the season with the Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee.

The beef took drastic measures when both parties took to instagram to vent frustration and threaten one another.

Rolling Stone Magazine reported that while many believed O’Neal had finally taken it too far – The Mercury News’ Marcus Thompson II wrote about the reasons O’Neal was out of line – it wasn’t until Momma O’Neal, stepped in that he realized it was time to put an end to their long-standing feud.

“I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” Shaq told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “No, [not NBA commissioner Adam Silver]. My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom, called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef”

Appearing on Scoop B Radio earlier today, Shaq’s mother Lucille O’Neal broke it down: “Well the conversations that my son and I have, I really want to keep confidential,” Lucille O’Neal told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

