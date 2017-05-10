Today, legendary icon Snoop Dogg released his new track “Trash Bags”, off of his upcoming album ‘Neva Left’, which is set for May 19 release. The track features K Camp and was produced by Musik MajorX.

Snoop Dogg is currently on his 2017 Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour, a 16 – city tour presented by MERRY JANE and starring legends of both music and cannabis. Headliner Snoop Dogg is joined by friends and fellow lifestyle enthusiasts at select stops along the way, including Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, Lil Uzi Vert, Berner, Flatbush Zombies and more.