All Eyez On Me isn’t the only motion picture project about Tupac Shakur slated for this summer.

Steve McQueen, the director of the award-winning 12 Years A Slave, was granted exclusive rights to direct the authorized Tupac documentary.

“I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist,” said McQueen. “I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac’s through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.”

The documentary doesn’t have a solid release date, however, in the meantime, All Eyez On Me will hit theaters June 16.