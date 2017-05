Supreme releases their spring 2017 eyewear collaborating with Levis. The collection will offer five styles which include The Royce, Eclipse, Palladium, Comet, and Alton. Each frame is crafted in Italy and tinted with an anti-reflective layer. The line will offer vibrant and original colors like green, black, orange, tortoiseshell, and more. They will be available online and in flagship locations of New York, LA, London, and Paris tomorrow [May 11th] and Japan [May 13th]