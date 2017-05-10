Supreme might be adding yet another location in New York City, the streetwear world would be taking new heights to a new level where Biggie was born. The only location is on Lafayette St and according to @supreme__hustle the new space will be located in Williamsburg and will be a 3,000 square foot lot.

The expansion of Supreme is at an all-time high with locations in Japan, London, Paris and LA. One of the main retailers of Supreme is Dover street market at the moment. Jefferson Pang is rumored to be the new manager for the Supreme store.

No confirmed information has been revealed on the opening.