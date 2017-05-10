As of 2017, Toronto has become a cultural gatekeeper: often influencing Hip-Hop’s sound under the guise of “Future R&B” or “Trap Soul” along with borrowing from Houston and Atlanta in its freshly mutated state. This new composite sound is a powerful factor in deciding the fate of new artists. It’s much more logical to connect directly with fans, bypass industry hierarchy and create a unique sound that takes from those geographical influences.

TRIPSIXX is one of those rare breeds, originally from Windsor-Detroit he is a dual citizen who spent most of his time going back and forth from Canada to the USA during his childhood. His versatility shines through his collection of songs on SoundCloud. You discover songs like ‘Insidious‘ featuring Key! which is a menacing 808 banger and then you run into “Y-3” featuring Roy Woods that turns out to be an explosive sing/rap record.

“Casino” is his first single in 2017. The song carries elements of today’s current trends in hip-hop; mumble rap/trap-infused mosh pit anthem-like music that still relates to the streets and everyday struggles as well as our political circumstances with lines like “Soda Dirty Like Flint Water.” Listening to “Casino” you can find appropriate cultural references as well as a strong bar-game tied in with minimal, melodic hooks. Pretty much all the aspects you need for a potent street single. Take in the Krinny-produced track below.