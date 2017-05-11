In 2014, the Boko Haram terrorist group abducted hundreds of girls in Nigeria. According to officials 82 of the many were just recently released after negotiations between the Nigerian government and the terrorist group.

The overall amount of abducted has not been confirmed but reports say that they are being held by the Nigerian military. The Nigerian government freed five suspected commanders of the Boko Haram in exchange for the 82 girls.

The newly released group ranged from ages 16 to 18. They were taken from their boarding school beds back in April of 2014 in Chibok, Nigeria. After their negotiated return, 113 are still missing.