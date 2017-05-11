The summer is almost here and colors like Pink have been on the radar heavy. One of the biggest trends for sneaker brands this year has been the continuous use of the pink colorway. The latest brand to join in on the fun is adidas, as the NMD R2 will be releasing in a pink colorway. Adidas previews a few images of the upcoming release and we are loving the pastel shades. Coming equipped in white and pink shades adorned with primeknit on the upper and a light pink outsole.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the Adidas All-Pink NMD R2 upcoming release. Check out images in the gallery below.