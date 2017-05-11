The Air Jordan 4 ‘Pure Money’ is one of the most sought after Air Jordan 4 colorways. Keeping the same exact aesthetics as the original, you can now secure a pair at Nike today. Last seen in 2007, the all-white Air Jordan 4 is releasing this Saturday. Expect for sneakerheads to be in a frenzy over a pair this weekend. You can log on to Nike+ and check into your account for a chance to unlock a pair early.

The original release will take place this Saturday as the Air Jordan 4 ‘Pure Money’ will release at a set price of $190 at select Jordan Brand retailers.