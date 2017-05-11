J Hus announces his debut album COMMON SENSE due for release May 12th via Black Butter Records / Epic Records. The album is available to pre order now where you will instantly receive new single “Did You See” and “Friendly”. One of the most anticipated albums of this year, COMMON SENSE is a diverse body of work featuring tracks with Burna Boy, MIST, MoStack and Tiggs Da Author. Full track listing below.

COMMON SENSE TRACK-LIST

  1. Common Sense
  2. Bouff Daddy
  3. Clartin
  4. Leave Me
  5. Closed Doors
  6. Did You See
  7. Like Your Style
  8. Plottin
  9. Sweet Cheeks
  10. Fisherman feat. MIST and MoStack
  11. Good Time feat. Burna Boy
  12. Spirit
  13. Mash Up feat. MoStack
  14. Goodies
  15. Good Luck Chale feat. Tiggs Da Author
  16. Who You Are
  17. Friendly