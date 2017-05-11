J Hus announces his debut album COMMON SENSE due for release May 12th via Black Butter Records / Epic Records. The album is available to pre order now where you will instantly receive new single “Did You See” and “Friendly”. One of the most anticipated albums of this year, COMMON SENSE is a diverse body of work featuring tracks with Burna Boy, MIST, MoStack and Tiggs Da Author. Full track listing below.

COMMON SENSE TRACK-LIST