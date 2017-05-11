Get Your Ewing Gear Up!

Ewing Athletics has just released info on their newly May Retro collection that features the cheesecake-like cream and burgundy toe suede model, the black and red speedweave 33 and the white/ice 33 mid. Both editions of the HI are available now at a set price of $125 and the mid is selling at $100. In addition, the collection will include the 33 Slide in black and white for the summer retailing at $40 each. Sizes come in US 5 – 13 with more options on EwingAthletics.com.

Check out images of the cull collection in the gallery below.