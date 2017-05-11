Goapele Takes Us To The Mountains In Vibrant Clip For ‘Dreamseeker’

Goapele just released a dazzling video for “Dreamseeker,” the title track off of her forthcoming EP, slated to drop later this month.

The Sean Alexander-directed clip places the singer in the middle of a yellow poppy field at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo, California. The new EP also features “$ecret,” with a nod to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” and an appearance from BJ The Chicago Kid on “Stay.”

Following up 2014’s Strong As Glass, Dreamseeker addresses self-love, social consciousness, sensuality and motherhood.

Dreamseeker is out May 19th. Until then watch the video for “Dreamseeker” below.