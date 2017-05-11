Today in Source News Flash: Forbes magazine released their annual list of richest rappers in the world. With Diddy and Jay Z topping the list, Drake, Birdman and Dr. Dre make the cut as well. Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against San Antonio tonight. The rapper designed exclusive t-shirts with “Run As One” printed across them in Scott’s handwriting.

Cactus jack x Rockets tees for game 6 @HoustonRockets

See u there pic.twitter.com/FOCPq0RrPJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 10, 2017

TLC’s Chilli is under fire after speaking with UK’s Channel 4 News the artist uttered “All Lives Matter.”

For me, all lives matter, because there’s a time when different groups are targeted for different things. Even with the police brutality against these young black boys and stuff like that, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid this was happening to, it’s just not right.

Tomorrow, Nike will be releasing their Mayfly Woven pack in four pastel colorways. The shoe features synthetic suede upper, woven sides for airflow, phylon midsole and rubber outsole. FILA gets ready for the summer with their heritage collection and tradition pack.

Early morning Thursday (May 11) New Orleans removed second of their four confederate monuments.

#NBAPlayoffs: Boston Celtics lead series 3–2 after winning game 5 against Washington Wizards 123–101.

