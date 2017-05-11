Footpatrol and Reebok connect once again to release the premium workout Lo “Blackbuck” for the spring. Drawing inspiration from the fast and furious Rhebok Antelope. The base of the colorway was created off the blackbuck antelope native to Nepal, Pakistan and India. The construct of the shoe comes with a two-tone colorway with a black upper and a white lower level. One of the most fascinating things about the shoe is the casual black and white look adorned with flashy laces.

The Blackbuck is given a premium nubuck with pony hair accents, soles and a upper. Small features include the footpatrol gas mask logo coming together with the infamous Reebok pinwheel logo on the tongue and heel.

You will have a chance to cop a pair from this Saturday at a set price of $140 online and in-store. Check out images of the Reebok x FootPatrol Workout Lo “Blackbuck” below.