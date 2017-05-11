Latest Cash Money/Universal signee Sy Ari Da Kid. He dropped a new video for his hit Wire Transfer featuring Birdman as well as his latest album, 2 Soon.

The Atlanta (by way of NY) emcee has been buzzing the last few years and just recently was signed by Birdman to Cash Money/Universal. His single “Priorities” with Bryson Tiller got people talking last year, and from there he went on to write and produce “First Take” off of Travis Scott‘s last album.

His 17-track LP titled 2 Soon features K Camp, Money Man, and Birdman, with production from Sy Ari, TM88, Illa Jones, and more. It’s available via Soundcloud, iTunes, and Spotify.