Wanda Durant Says of Son, Kevin Durant: “I’m really grateful to see the man that he has become”

What a difference a year makes. Last year in the NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He and his team would lose to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. A year later and on a different team, there’s a chance he could play against those same Spurs minus a retired Tim Duncan and an injured Tony Parker.

One person who is proud of Kevin Durant, is his momma, Wanda Durant.

Sunday is Mother’s Day and while appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime, Wanda Durant discussed her son, his successes and her joys.

“Well I’ve always known Kevin,” Wanda Durant told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on Scoop B Radio. “I’ve always known him because I was a mother that was very present in my children’s lives.”

Click here to listen to the whole interview

She added:

“So I always knew who he was. His temperament is the same today as it was many years ago the thing that I’m really proud of and that I admire about him so much is that he is secure in who he is as a person. I’ve seen him become a giver and that’s a legacy that my family has held dear for many years, I see that he’s confident in himself I see that he is a leader he’s caring and loving but I’ve always seen these traits in Kevin, in both of my sons actually because those things were very important to me as a mother so I’m just grateful that, the foundation that I tried to lay in him that he also grabs hold to some of those really important things and made it apart of his foundation and now he’s building upon that. I’m really grateful to see the man that he has become.”

When accepting his 2014 NBA regular season MVP award, Kevin Durant tributed his big gain by tailoring his speech to his mother, Wanda Durant, stating: “You made us believe. You kept us off the street. Put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us … You the real MVP.”

His story resonated was relatable to many who grew up in single parent homes.