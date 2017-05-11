Rich Homie Quan has been quite for a while, but now he is back.



With plans to drop new music soon, Quan is bouncing back after facing some legal issues with his previous record label. Now signed to Motown/Capitol Records, Quan is coming back strong.

In his first round of interviews leading up to his new music release, Quan sat down with 99 Jamz Uncensored with Supa Cindy.

He let it all out during the interview, touching on topics ranging from his experiences during his incarceration to the controversy around him not knowing the lyrics of Notorious B.I.G. He also goes into some detail about the exact struggles he faced with his label.

Check out the full interview below and be on the lookout for new music from Quan soon.