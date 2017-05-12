If these three recent releases are any indication of what to expect for Bryson Tiller‘s highly-anticipated, upcoming album – then it’s looking like we can look forward to a more versatile and refined artist with music that caters to the reason we all grew to know and love him.

The Louisville-bred artist appealed to fans on his first album, T R A P S O U L with the ability to merge both hip-hop and R&B in a modern way, while producing music that lent a unique sound with identifiable content and tone. As he’s gearing up to release his Sophomore album, True to Self, he’s gifted us with a sneak-peak into what’s to come with three new songs titled “Honey,” “Somethin‘ Tells Me,” and “Get Mine”.

Though different in content and production, all three tracks offer that Bryson feel. He also grabs Young Thug to complement “Get Mine”.

You can hear all three of them and more on True To Self’s release date, June 23rd, and you can pre-order the album, now.

Take a listen to all of the new music, below.