Her Take showcases products and give the Champs Sports audience a perspective for women, by women. This episode features model and entrepreneur Draya Michele who discusses upcoming business and acting news. She will touch base on her new movie “True to the Game,” and upcoming clothing line!
Champs Sports Features Draya Michele For Latest Her Take Episode
