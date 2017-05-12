Drama connects with Jim Jones for the remix to “Ease Up,” off his recently released Live for Fats mixtape. Coming from the rough streets of North Philadelphia, the 26-year-old creative has built up his growing fan base by hitting the road with Lil Uzi Vert on his Parental Advisory Tour and standout projects like No Pressure and TT3. Keeping the momentum flowing from his recent power moves, the song finds the pair trading aggressive bars matching the energy
Stream the street certified collaboration after the break and watch his official visual for “Wasn’t Easy” on YouTube. Please be sure to include an embed of Live For Fats along with the remix if you decide to support via your platform. Check out the track for “Ease Up (Remix)” below.