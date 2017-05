connects withfor the remix to “Ease Up,” off his recently releasedmixtape. Coming from the rough streets of North Philadelphia, the 26-year-old creative has built up his growing fan base by hitting the road withon hisand standout projects likeand. Keeping the momentum flowing from his recent power moves, the song finds the pair trading aggressive bars matching the energy

Stream the street certified collaboration after the break and watch his official visual for “Wasn’t Easy” on. Please be sure to include an embed ofalong with the remix if you decide to support via your platform. Check out the track for “Ease Up (Remix)” below.