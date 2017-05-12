B.o.B‘s fourth studio album is out today and it’s quite a milestone for the 28-year-old rapper. Ether is first and foremost a conclusion to the “Elements” project, but also first release since 2013’s Underground Luxury, and first release since Bobby Ray’s parting with Atlantic Records.

The 12 track project features collaborations with OG’s such as Lil Wayne, Young Thug, CeeLo Green, T.I., and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ether is now available for streaming on Apple Music and you can purchase it on iTunes.

