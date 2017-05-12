Get The First Look At The Weeknd’s Puma XO Signature Shoe

The Puma XO has Finally been revealed.

The Weeknd maintains his busy schedule and also has time to expand his brand. Today, we are introduced to the star’s newest addition with Puma. The creation comes dawned in a leather cream-like high-top silhouette with a zippered heel. The midsole on the boot is tremendously thick and comfy for relaxation on the heel. Small details include the XO branding on the tongue, metal eyelets and tonal stitching.

Sneaker Enthusiast, BenjaminKickz shared a photo of the unreleased shoes on his instagram with the caption “Thank you My brother @theweeknd for my one of none shoes puma xo #COMING SOON”

He is currently on tour and has rocked his signature shoe throughout his shows. He is one of Puma’s many brand ambassadors as this will be his 3rd time working with the brand this year. Stay tuned as more info emerges on the release of the Puma XO signature shoe.

Check out images of The Weeknd’s Puma XO Signature Shoe in the gallery below.