Over the weekend Nicki Minaj helped out some very lucky fans by giving them money for school. Now, the Minaj is planning to start an official charity to help other people pay for their education.

On Instagram today (May 12), the rapper posted a picture that appeared to display the amounts sent to the lucky fans and what the money was put toward. Minaj captioned the photo by telling fans that she would “do another impromptu spree in a month or 2,” and that she is working on creating an official charity to help others with their tuition and loan payments.

Minaj says fans will be able to sign up for the charity, which according to the post is coming “VERY SOON.”