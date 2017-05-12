Since SXSW, Detroit creative (A)lex(Z)ander has continued to keep his name busy the last quarter. After three successful campaigns with his singles, AZ lets the Shepard Of Leonard: An Ode To R&B And Love Sounds go public! Blending elements of Alternative Pop, Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop, (A)lex combines an electric pattern of sounds that give a very euphoric atmosphere. In his own words, (A)lex(Z)ander attributes artist such as Prince, Rick James, Goodie Mob, Dungeon Family, Outkast, A Tribe Called Quest, & Pharrell Williams as his influences. (A)lex(Z)ander has found a niche in being able create subtle hints of nostalgia, while still being able to keep up with modern sound standards. To accompany the 10-track LP, AZ brings in the Shepard Of Leopard visual. A mini movie of sorts that include some of the singles we find a pleasant favorite from the tape. Check out the tape below.

