Tom Brady Is The New Cover Athlete For Madden NFL 18

NFL Champion and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is the cover star of Madden NFL 18, arguably the Greatest Madden of All-Time.

In celebration of the greatest Madden NFL cover, EA SPORTS is offering its greatest pre-order ever. With the G.O.A.T. Edition of Madden NFL, 18 fans will get access to five Squad Pack bundles and a G.O.A.T. player of their choice for the Madden Ultimate Team, and three-days-early access to the full game.

Stay tuned as more Madden NFL 18 details will be revealed in the upcoming weeks and at EA Play on June 10th. The game will hit shelves worldwide on August 25, 2017. #Madden18

Check out the Madden 18′ teaser below.