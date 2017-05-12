WALE & G-EAZY bring their hit single “Fashion Week” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The breezy summer jam is the latest single from the Washington D.C. native’s fifth studio album SHINE, which is in stores now. Watch their performance here.

SHINE – which Wale released a week early as a surprise to his fans – features collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, J Balvin and even Wale’s daughter Zyla, to name a few. The early album drop was accompanied by the release of a brand new song entitled “Shine Season.” Listen to “Shine Season” here.

Wale is celebrating the release of “SHINE” with a major U.S. headline tour. “THE SHINE TOUR” kicked off Friday, May 5th at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA and continues through the month, wrapping in Washington, D.C. For complete details and ticket information, please see www.walemusic.com/tour.