The Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj beef is over, with the Bronx rapper announcing that she’s done going at the Young Money rapper.

Rem appeared on an episode of The Real, where she revealed that Nicki is no longer on her diss list. “The dust has settled,” she said. “Some people don’t get that the dust has settled. But I can understand. It’s kinda hard to see the dust settling when you are in a grave under the dirt.”

Rey added that she grown as a person and wants to move forward. “That old Remy Ma, I woulda been beastin’ still, going extra hard,” she said. “I say all the time, I’m petty. But there is a thin line between petty and pathetic. You have to stop at some point.”

For anyone who thought this beef was going to go on for a while after Remy dropped “Shether” and Nicki responded with the Lil Wayne and Drake assisted “No Frauds,” this is where it ends.