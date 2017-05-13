Two new clips have been released from “All Eyez On Me” in honor of Mother’s Day. The clips portray the unbreakable bond Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur shared throughout his livelihood. In the first clip, you can see a festive Christmas for young Tupac. Afeni, played by Danai Gurira, gifts her son with a notebook that would seemingly begin ‘Pac’s music and poetry journey. “That’ll get you a lot further than a basketball,” she tells him pointing to her head symbolizing the power of the mind.

In the second clip, Tupac (Demetrius Shipp Jr.) and Afeni indulge in a conversation where he praises her for becoming the man he is. Like any mother would be she’s thankful and proud of what he has done thus far. ‘Pac and Afeni’s relationship is one of the most prolific mother-son relationships in hip-hop. ‘Pac’s “Dear Mama” off his 1995 Me Against The World album, reflects on his relationship with his mother. ‘Pac digresses on everything from her single motherhood to her battle with drug addiction.

Tupac was shot and killed in an unsolved murder in 1996. Afeni passed away last year in May following a reported heart attack. “All Eyez On Me” is due out on June 16, which would have been ‘Pac’s 46th birthday.