An Apex, North Carolina teacher was suspended after this video surfaced of him comparing one of his students to a slave while reprimanding him.

In the video, an Apex Middle School teacher can be heard saying:

“Did I call you a ‘n*****’ No, I said you are being controlled, by kids. That is exactly what happened to the slaves. They were controlled by their owners, you’re letting him control you and you’re the one who’s getting in trouble.”

Dayon Warren, the student in the video, said the teacher got mad Wednesday when several children started laughing in class. Warren said the teacher used the slave-master analogy in an attempt to say they need to listen to adults.

Watch the full video below…