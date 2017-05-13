Playboi Carti’s cut “Magnolia” has been buzzing, and new footage has surfaced of Tyler, The Creator dancing to the song.

In the clip, Tyler is standing in the middle of a room jamming to the track while his friends watch.

The Carti cut recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 91. His Lil Uzi Vert-assisted track “wokeuplikethis*” landed at No. 100.

Check out footage of Tyler, The Creator dancing below.