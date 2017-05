YG And DJ Mustard Drop Uncut Version Of ‘Pop It, Shake It’ And It’s NSFW

After releasing the video for his single “Pop It, Shake It” last week, YG is back with an uncut, NSFW version.

The other version found YG and DJ Mustard partying with the natives in Trinidad and Tobago. But this new clip is completely different, with the crew hitting Miami for a NSFW mansion pool party.

Watch the video below.