When Compton links up…

Earlier this morning The Game posted a picture of him and Kendrick Lamar confirming K Dot’s appearance on Westside Story which is said to be The Game’s last album. “Excuse my eyes… I’m high as a giraffe p****,” Game began the caption. He then let fans knows that that collaboration process would begin soon. It’s not surprising that the two Compton MCs are linking up again, if indeed Kung Fu Kenny does end up on Westside Story it would make it his third appearance on a Game album. He appeared on 2011’s The R.E.D. Album on”The City” and on 2015’s The Documentary 2 on “On Me.”

A little over a week ago, Game praised Kendrick for DAMN in a lengthy Instagram post and revealed that it played a part in motivating him to create Westside Story. “I studied the album and I’m proud of you homie,” he continued on saying he’s happy “real rap” still exists. Game brought Kendrick to the studio earlier this morning and began working on Westside Story, although it appears the project is very much in the beginning stages of creation, Game says the album will be “coming soon.”