

Today in Source News Flash: Early last week Nicki Minaj promised to pay for some of her fans’ education cost if they got straight A’s. On Friday (May 12), she shared a snapshot of some of the payment made towards student loans. In the post she wrote:

This makes me so happy. I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted!

Travis Scott was reportedly arrested Saturday night (May 13) for inciting a riot during a live performance in Rogers, Arkansas.

On Sunday morning, Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio premiered A$AP Rocky‘s new song, “RAF,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Frank himself.

adidas has just released a new PureBOOST Clima series which combines Climacool and BOOST technology.

The Gucci menswear collection takes inspiration from fairytale creatures for 2017 Pre-Fall. It features floral patterns and exotic prints that weave a whimsical fairytale fantasy through embroidered tigers, dragons, and outer space imagery.

A massive cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries, spreading a virus that has crippled the systems of banks, hospitals and other institutions around the world.

#NBAPlayoffs: In Game 1 of Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors came back fro a 25-point loss and won against San Antonio Spurs 113–111.

