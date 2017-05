Chance The Rapper And Kaytranada’s Highly Anticipated Collaboration Is Finally Here

Chance The Rapper And Kaytranada’s Highly Anticipated Collaboration Is Finally Here

Chance The Rapper and Kaytranada have teamed up for “And They Say.”The two have been teasing the collaboration for years now, with Chance even performing the song at his concerts, despite never releasing the full song.

Now fans can finally listen to the song without having to purchase a ticket to Chance concert. Kaytranada debuted the song at the end of his OTHERtone set on Sunday.

Listen to the track below.