If Rolling Loud was any indication, South Florida is onto something.

Within the past year, we’ve seen a spiked increase in the visibility of acts like Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and XXXTENTACION.

Among them, however, is another colleague, who describes himself as something of a black sheep.

While the comraderie still remains, Palm Beach-bred rapper wifisifuneral is set on creating something of his own that sheds the southern paradise’s label.

Recently signing to Interscope/Alamo Records following a succesful stint at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, the well-prepared newcomer is well on his way to accomplishing that goal.

Following his charged set at Rolling Loud, we had the chance to speak briefly with Wifi and catch his thoughts on few things.

The Source: First off, I want to ask you about signing to Interscope down at SXSW. How did it feel coming out of that experience?

Wifisfuneral: It was weird because I never thought I would sign a deal ever. If you would’ve told me a year ago that I was going to sign to Interscope, I would have looked at you like ‘No’.

So the plan was to stay independent?

The whole plan was to stay independent. I didn’t feel like any other label knew exactly how to fit to my need, or release the music.

I didn’t feel like they knew how to package it right or market it right. But, I had a conversation with Todd—Todd, and everybody from Alamo and Interscope fucking flew me out to California, we talked about it, and they understood everything.

They gave me 100% creative control on everything. I don’t have a fucked contract, you know what I mean. They really fuck with me and they’re blessing me a lot.

They’re giving me a lot of leeway and just let me do whatever the fuck I want. They’re like whatever it took you to get to this point, to get our attention, just keep doing that.

January was your last project When Hell Falls. How would you describe your growth from your first one to the third one?

I feel like the first one was a great project. Black Heart Revenge is an amazing project, but I felt like it was really disorganized.

It just—it was here and it was there. It was high and low and high and low. But, When Hell Falls was the first mixtape that I put out that was really consecutive.

It was really consistent, flowing right. Even though it was just one big vibe, it was perfect because I proved to myself that I could just make an album off of a theory or overall idea, you know what I mean?

I was never able to do that with other projects. I feel like that’s just where the growth is right there to actually show people that I can sit down and make music.

Of course, you’re grouped together with the set of South Florida rappers that are taking over Hip-Hop heavy. How exactly did South Florida shape the sound that you’ve created?

I tell people this all the time, I really don’t feel like I’m a part of the South Florida movement. I don’t feel like I’m a South florida rapper.

I’m in South Florida, I live in South Florida. But, I feel like the Waldo. Like ‘Why is he here?”.

What experiences then, and music that you were listening to growing up influenced you?

I was listenng to a lot of boom bap, a lot of alternative rap, Boosie, Webby, I was listening to all that shit.

Everything, but country. I was listening jazz, blues, all that.

So, what do you have coming up?

Right now I’m working on this project called Boy Who Cried Wolf.

What can you say about that?

I know for a fact it’s going to be one of my best projects. I feel it in my gut.

When the time’s right to actually record it and get it popping, it’ll all come together.