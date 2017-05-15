Sunday morning fans got the latest episode of Frank Ocean‘s Blonded Radio and a few surprises to go with it. Ocean debuted two versions of a song by A$AP Rocky called “RAF.”

Snippets of the track first appeared online a few months ago, and now both versions of the track find Rocky, Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo rapping as they instruct listeners to not to touch their Raf Simons pieces. Playboi Carti is heard in the background serving up his popular ad-libs. The only difference between the two versions are Ocean’s verses and the tone in which he raps them.

But the gift giving didn’t stop there, with Frank also dropping a solo version of his song, “Biking.” Listen to all three new tracks for yourself below.