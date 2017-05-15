In the Bay Area, Michael DeAngelo shook up the community with his “Henny” single and visual, and did a massive promotional campaign raining the community with custom Hennessy memorabilia, always priding himself in connecting with fans personally.

His new EP Tha Grooviest is coming sooner than you think, look forward to the full release coming in a week or less. Michael DeAngelo comes hard and teases us with a Traxamillion-produced single “Who Next”, which is his first official leak off his new EP Tha Grooviest. Check out the track below.