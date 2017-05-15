With no surprise, Duke was able to land another top 5 nationally recruited prospect.

Earlier today, a huge announcement in the amateur basketball rankings was released which have many Cameron Crazies going insane. Just days after landing 4-star recruit Jordan Tucker, Trevon Duval from IMG Academy has announced that this upcoming fall, he will be suiting up for the ACC perennial powerhouse Duke Blue Devils. Duval, is an 5 star recruit who is the #1 ranked point guard in the nation. Highly touted, the battle to get Trey to come to their school was an intense one as the Jersey native had schools such as Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina, Seton Hall, Rutgers, and Syracuse. The news came out in a interesting way as Duval was able to announce his decision through a animated cartoon story which was constructed with the help of the Players Tribune. Check out this dope visual as he gives fans a nice story about his journey to what many scouts may consider as a potential NBA lottery pick.