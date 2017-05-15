The Pinstripe’s favorite “Captain” takes his place amongst the Yankee legends.

Yesterday, another monumental event occurred in the Bronx as the New York Yankees pay homage to one of the greatest shortstops to ever graced the diamond. Before their matchup against the Houston Astros, the Yankees honored Derek Jeter by retiring his legendary #2 number. Jeter, known as “The Captain” Some of the former Yankee greats such as David Cone, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams and Paul O’Neil were in attendance to experience “Mr. November” being recognized while joining an elite class of some of baseball’s most immortal players.

Congratulations, Derek! You were a truly great Yankee pic.twitter.com/uQC9HiWl4L — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) May 14, 2017

Along with honoring Jeter with a lengthy tribute video, the Yankees dedicated his number and his career accomplishments on a plaque at the Monument Park. In addition, they sent the father-to-be out in style with numerous of gifts which includes an 4-karat white gold career milestone ring.

Here is the text of Derek Jeter's Monument Park plaque. pic.twitter.com/lmmH9WRSOv — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 14, 2017

Check out Jeter’s emotional speech towards his fans as he continues his path to another chapter of life, prosperity and as a future 1st ballot Baseball Hall Of Fame. Salute to you, #2.