The Nominations For The 2017 BET Awards Are In

The nominees for this years BET awards are in, with Beyoncé leading the pack with seven nominations for her Lemonade visual album. Bruno Mars follows behind her with five, while Solange, Migos, and Chance the Rapper each earned four nods.

Bey is nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist (going up against her sister Solange), Best Collaboration (for her Kendrick Lamar collab “Freedom”), Video of the Year and Album of the Year. Bruno Mars is also up for Album of the Year and Video of the Year, as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

For Best Male Hip-Hop artist, nominees Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Future, Big Sean, and Chance the Rapper. Chance is also up for Best New Artist, which also includes 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.

The 17th annual BET Awards airs live on June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST. See the list of nominees below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé

​Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Lemonade – ​Beyoncé