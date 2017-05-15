The nominees for this years BET awards are in, with Beyoncé leading the pack with seven nominations for her Lemonade visual album. Bruno Mars follows behind her with five, while Solange, Migos, and Chance the Rapper each earned four nods.
Bey is nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist (going up against her sister Solange), Best Collaboration (for her Kendrick Lamar collab “Freedom”), Video of the Year and Album of the Year. Bruno Mars is also up for Album of the Year and Video of the Year, as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.
For Best Male Hip-Hop artist, nominees Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Future, Big Sean, and Chance the Rapper. Chance is also up for Best New Artist, which also includes 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.
The 17th annual BET Awards airs live on June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST. See the list of nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Album of the Year
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – Beyoncé