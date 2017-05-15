I need two pair…

It looks like the original PUMA x COOGI Clyde released back on March 2017. o worries because the OG style will be back for just a limited time on May 20th at a set price of $200 with the all-over COOGI sweater material and black formstripe. Coming equipped with authentic COOGI sweater materials and co-branded tees and a windbreaker with COOGI print. The two brands will release a new design of the classic PUMA Clyde silhouette. The latest iteration will release on May 25th at a set price of $120 with a black leather upper with a COOGI patterned formstripe. The style features a gold foil PUMA branded tongue with 18K gold plated lace tips and eyelets. Find the full collection at PUMA.com, PUMA Lab Powered by Foot Locker and Shiekh Shoes.