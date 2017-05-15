It looks like Colin’s scrambling services may be needed for a playoff contending squad.

There has been rumors going around that the Seattle Seahawks are interested in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Head Coach Pete Carroll went on the Brock and Salk show on 710 ESPN Radio to confirm that along with Colin, they also have their eyes on former NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year, Robert Griffin III. Coach Carroll had this to say about the speculations:

We’re looking at everybody. We really are. We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.

Fresh off of disappointing performances on the field, both quarterbacks are in need of a fresh beginning. RG3 continues his dry spell from his rookie campaign in Washington as he was only able to led the Browns to a 1-4 record during games he started and played before he got injured. Meanwhile Colin’s former 49ers team finished the season with a record of 2-14 but Kaepernick was able to have a QBR of 90.7 while throwing 16 touchdowns during his 11 starts.

Many fans and experts believe that Colin is being “blackballed” by execs in the NFL as his stand against the national anthem caused a major outroar throughout the season. Despite the stand, Colin was able to do a lot of amazing things for the community such as donating old suits to ex cons who are searching for new opportunities in the workforce and giving out scholarship money. The Seahawks signing Colin would be a interesting but bittersweet situation as fans may rememebered that Seattle defeated San Francisco in the 2013 NFC Championship which ended where Kaepernick threw a interception in the endzone.