After giving us a strong collaboration with Michael Christmas on “Make A Play”, Denver’s Supreme Ace returns with the official “Timepiece” remix featuring Jace of Two-9, Mir Fontane, and Wave Chapelle. The song is produced by 30 Roc of EarDrummers.

Teasing his “Layovers In NYC” project, Ace announced that his “Trill Influence 2” project will also drop this year. Stream the new remix below, and stay tuned for more news from Supreme Ace.