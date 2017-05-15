The classic top selling gridiron game is ready to have fans glued to their PS4’s and XBOX1’s the entire winter season.

Just days after they announced their cover athlete in Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady, it seems like Madden is hinting a dope addition to the storied game franchise which would have the potential to drive the fans bananas. In what maybe considered as “taking the NBA 2K approach”, the Madden franchise may include a Story mode to their latest upcoming edition. According to the trailer that was released, there was a sign of them hinting one as in true Hollywood-sports movie like fashion as it shows an prospect waking up out of his hotel bed to take a glimpse of Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium is home of the Indianapolis Colts and they play host to the yearly NFL Combine. Check out the trailer below as Madden is looking to score a major touchdown with the pigskin fans.