Dallas, TX native Tray Haggerty recently reached a major milestone in the life of any young adult when he graduated with a degree in Engineering from Texas State University. In the true sense of art imitating life, the MC crafted a song and music video detailing a story of a young man trying to make it to his graduation ceremony but hitting some major roadblocks along the way. Through it all, he still finds a way to make it there. Check out Tray Haggerty’s visual for “Make A Way.”