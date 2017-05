Orlando’s own, Skate P hits the scene with a mesmerizing visual for his new single, “Chanel“. The video is a brilliant one taken in a home that parallels his own expansion and versatile musical pallet. Skate P is an electrifying artist with a melodic sound and tweaked up hooks full of pain and great harmonies. As a duo, Skate P and DirtyBirdFilms are sure to stand out in the many new sounds and artist coming from Florida. Experience the “Chanel“ below.