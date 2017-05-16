Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday (May 15), the nominations for annual BET Awards have been announced. Beyoncé is leading with total of seven, while Bruno Mars received five nods.

Responding to a tremendous demand for DAMN. tour, Kendrick Lamar has added 15 new dates and YG’s name to the bill. The added dates include performances in California, Florida, Ohio, Minnesota and more.

Mary J. Blige is taking her latest album, Strength of a Woman on the road, starting in lat July. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 19th.

adidas will be releasing their NMD_CS2 Primeknit in “Core Black” this Saturday, May 20th. The newest H&M men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2017 features an array of affordable trendy pieces.

President Donald Trump reportedly shared classified information with Russian officials. The information was to pertain to ISIS and may potentially be threatening. President shared on Twitter that he had an “absolute right” to do so.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

#NBAPlayoffs: After winning Game 7 against Washington Wizards 115–105, Boston Celtics advance to Eastern Conference Finals.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.