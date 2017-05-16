DAMN. Kendrick! Back at It Again With Additions to The Tour Including More Locations and Guest YG

Last time, Kenny only added two more concerts to the anticipated DAMN. Tour—giving love to his Los Angeles hometown and Brooklyn. But now, he’s kicking it up a notch. Take 15 more notches! That’s right, 15 more chances to see Kendrick Lamar in concert.

The TDE rapper is scratching his August 9th finish date and spilling the tour over into September. And not only is he extending it a month, but he also will be joined by a new special guest and fellow Compton native, YG. That reaps a dope lineup of YG, D.R.A.M., Travis Scott, and of course King Kunta to which we are not worthy and must accept the task to be humble. See what we did there? Now see where else K.Dot friends will hit this summer below:

Friday, August 11, 2017: Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

Saturday, August 12, 2017: SAP Center in San Jose, CA

Sunday, August 13, 2017: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

Wednesday, August 16, 2017: Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO

Friday, August 18, 2017: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE

Saturday, August 19, 2017: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

Sunday, August 20, 2017: United Center in Chicago, IL

Tuesday, August 22, 2017: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

Wednesday, August 23, 2017: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON

Thursday, August 24, 2017: Bell Centre in Montreal, QC

Friday, August 25, 2017: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Tuesday, August 29, 2017: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, August 30, 2017: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Friday, September 1, 2017: Amalie Arena in Tampa FL

Saturday, September 2, 2017: American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

Ticket sales begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. [May 20, 2017]. American Express cardholders can catch the pre-sale on Thursday [May 18, 2017].