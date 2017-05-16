New music coming our way today from David Banner. His new single, titled “Magnolia,” is a take on the relationship between the Southern tree and its relationship with Africans throughout history.

According to Banner, the song “represents the relationship of trees in Mississippi and Africans. The taller the tree, the broader the story, the shorter the tree, the more personal the perspective is. My verse is about the relationship of the magnolia tree and Africans during slavery.”

This single is off of Banner’s upcoming full length album The God Box, which features Trinidad James, Raheem DeVaughn, and Cee-Lo. The project is set to drop on May 19, and will include a 24-page booklet with lyrics and art for each song.

In the meantime, check out the single below.