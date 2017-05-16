Khalid is collaborating with the ultimate motif of any American teen—Forever 21. The retailer cast him to star in their latest digital campaign, #F21XMUSIC, and model their summer menswear collection which dropped Monday [May 15, 2017].

The 19-year-old singer released his debut album in March and has captured young audiences with his documentation of his own coming-of-age. Khalid spoke of American Teen in a statement, “I made this album to freeze-frame where I am in life, at the beginning of young adulthood, and celebrating lots of incredible milestones for the first time.” His relatable nature is exactly what drew the attention of Forever 21, according to executive Linda Chang who said, “The #F21XMUSIC platform is all about highlighting true talent with fresh, compelling voices and Khalid fits perfectly. His youthful authenticity and sense of style embody the spirit of both Forever 21 and our customers.”

The “8TEEN” artist showcases the apparel, shoes, and accessories of the Forever 21 Men’s line with prices from $14 to $37. Along with the distressed denim overalls pictured above, catch Khalid geared for sunny weather in denim jackets, swim trunks, and t-shirts on the Forever 21 website